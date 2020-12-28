Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour looking for glamour tie

He watched Fraserburgh’s famous Scottish Cup tie against Rangers as a fan – now Scott Barbour is hoping he can play in a glamour game for the Broch.

The striker netted twice in the Buchan outfit’s 3-1 first round win over Rothes at Mackessack Park on Saturday.

The second round draw is tonight with Championship big hitters like Hearts, Dundee, Dunfermline and Inverness Caley Thistle in the hat.

Barbour was at Formartine United when Fraserburgh faced the Gers in 2018 and he hopes to have his own memories of facing one of Scotland’s top sides.

He said: “We know there are quite a few big teams in from the Championship and it would be great to play them.

“But we’ll wait and see what the draw holds, but if we were playing anybody at home then we’d be happy with that.

“Most of the other guys were here for the Rangers game but I was at Formartine and we drew Cove Rangers in that round. It was some game and some occasion with all the fans at Bellslea. That’s what you want to get every season when you play in the Scottish Cup.

“We’ve had a feel for it before and we want to have it again.

“I was there that night as a fan, I was always a Fraserburgh fan even when I wasn’t playing for the club.

“That was great and hopefully we could have something like that again and hopefully I could play in it this time.”

On the victory at Rothes and his brace, Barbour added: “We’re delighted to get through from what was a difficult tie.

“It was good to get a couple of goals, I was playing a bit of a different role but still managed to score.

“It was two assists from Willie West so I have to thank him.”

The Broch started strongly with Gary Harris hitting the left post and Sean McCarthy making a sublime save to deny Sean Butcher.

But it was Rothes that took the lead on 23 minutes when Craig Cormack beat keeper Paul Leask at his near post.

Harris levelled 10 minutes later with a deflected free-kick from 25 yards and soon after the sliding Barbour converted Willie West’s cross-cum-shot.

Midway through the second half West’s low cross from the left teed up Barbour to make it 3-1.