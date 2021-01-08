Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh and Banks o’ Dee aiming for progression

Both Banks o’ Dee and Fraserburgh are daring to dream of a glamour Scottish Cup tie as they prepare to meet tomorrow.

The Junior kings will travel to face the Broch at Bellslea in the second round.

For both sides it’s a winnable tie and the chance to get into the draw for round three alongside the 12 Premiership sides.

Dee midfielder Kane Winton said: “The great thing about playing in the Scottish Cup is that you’re only ever a few good games away from playing against a top side in a game you will remember all your days.

“The Premiership teams coming into it in the next round is a big incentive, not that we need any added motivation.

“But it’s certainly in everyone’s minds that if you get through this game you could have a very special day waiting for you.

“Fraserburgh will be thinking the same and I’m sure they weren’t too disappointed when the draw came out because they could have had tough opposition from elsewhere.

“I think both teams will fancy their chances on the day. But we know going it’s to be a tough game.”

In the 2017-18 Banks o’ Dee landed a tie with Ayr United in the Scottish Cup.

It’s an experience Winton remembers fondly, but the opportunity is there to surpass that this term.

He added: “It was a great day playing Ayr, they brought a lot of fans with them which is always good.

“It was a good game and I remember for large parts, especially in the first half, we competed really well.

“It’s a game I’ll always remember, for the guys that have been involved in that game and in other similar experiences we know what is potentially waiting and how special it could be.

“That’s why everyone loves the Scottish Cup – it’s my favourite competition to play in and it’s the same for most of the boys.”

In the 2017-18 campaign Fraserburgh faced Rangers at Bellslea.

Broch defender Bryan Hay netted a late winner against Spartans in round three that season to set up the tie with the Gers.

He said: “I did get the winning goal, but if I remember rightly I didn’t play very well that day and the goal wasn’t much better.

“The keeper spilled the ball and it fell to me about three yards out and I couldn’t really miss.

“But it helped get us a tie against Rangers so I’ll take it.

“When it comes to this weekend I don’t care who scores, whether it’s an own goal or goes in off someone’s backside if it gets us through.

“We know if we turn up and play well we’ve got a good chance of winning and getting into round three and they’ll be saying the same.

“For both teams it’s a good chance to try to get through and land a glamour tie and if you don’t get that then you hope for a winnable tie to try to get through a bit further.

“That Rangers game is fond memories for myself and a lot of the team.

“That’s the incentive to get through to try to do something like that again because the chance is there if you can get in the draw.”