Scottish Cup: Formartine require replay while Fraserburgh are beaten

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson felt his side were fortunate to earn a Scottish Cup replay against Cumnock Juniors.

The Pitmedden side drew 2-2 with the Ayrshire visitors at North Lodge Park in the first round encounter.

Finlay Frye’s goal put Cumnock ahead, but counters for Scott Lisle and Jonny Smith had United 2-1 up until Callan Veitch equalised.

The teams will replay at Townhead Park on Saturday, and Lawson said: “I thought we were a bit lucky to get the replay, I didn’t think we played near what we can.

“Full credit to Cumnock, they came at us, but we did manage to get ourselves in front.

“At that point you’re hoping to see the game out, but we switched off from a set piece which is disappointing.

“We’re still in the cup and we have a chance to put it right in the replay next week.”

New contracts for Broch management – but team defeated

Fraserburgh’s management team of Mark Cowie and James Duthie signed contract extensions until the summer of 2026 prior to their 2-1 defeat to Sauchie Juniors at Bellslea.

The Broch took the lead after five minutes, with Gary Harris finishing after goalkeeper Charles Clark had parried Paul Campbell’s attempt.

In the second period, Sauchie’s Iain Syme was red carded for handball, however, Clark saved the resultant penalty from Harris.

The East of Scotland League Premier Division side turned the tie on its head with goals from Daniel Smith in 73rd minute and Connor Kelly three minutes later.