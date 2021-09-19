Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Scottish Cup: Formartine require replay while Fraserburgh are beaten

By Callum Law
19/09/2021, 5:00 pm
Formartine manager Paul Lawson will hope his side can defeat Cumnock in their Scottish Cup replay
Formartine United manager Paul Lawson felt his side were fortunate to earn a Scottish Cup replay against Cumnock Juniors.

The Pitmedden side drew 2-2 with the Ayrshire visitors at North Lodge Park in the first round encounter.

Finlay Frye’s goal put Cumnock ahead, but counters for Scott Lisle and Jonny Smith had United 2-1 up until Callan Veitch equalised.

The teams will replay at Townhead Park on Saturday, and Lawson said: “I thought we were a bit lucky to get the replay, I didn’t think we played near what we can.

“Full credit to Cumnock, they came at us, but we did manage to get ourselves in front.

“At that point you’re hoping to see the game out, but we switched off from a set piece which is disappointing.

“We’re still in the cup and we have a chance to put it right in the replay next week.”

New contracts for Broch management – but team defeated

Fraserburgh’s management team of Mark Cowie and James Duthie signed contract extensions until the summer of 2026 prior to their 2-1 defeat to Sauchie Juniors at Bellslea.

The Broch took the lead after five minutes, with Gary Harris finishing after goalkeeper Charles Clark had parried Paul Campbell’s attempt.

In the second period, Sauchie’s Iain Syme was red carded for handball, however, Clark saved the resultant penalty from Harris.

The East of Scotland League Premier Division side turned the tie on its head with goals from Daniel Smith in 73rd minute and Connor Kelly three minutes later.

