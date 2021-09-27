Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Scottish Cup: Formartine progress; Deveronvale defeated on penalties and Wick’s tie abandoned

By Callum Law
27/09/2021, 6:00 am
Formartine United manager Paul Lawson was pleased his side progressed in the Scottish Cup
Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson was thrilled to set up a Scottish Cup second round tie with Forfar Athletic after defeating Cumnock Juniors 5-1.

The Pitmedden side started quickly in the first round replay at Townhead Park with Graeme Rodger, Jonny Smith and Tyler Mkyta putting them three up after 23 minutes.

Scott Lisle added a fourth before half-time and although Cumnock’s Kyle McAusland pulled one back, Cole Anderson netted United’s fifth.

Lawson said: “We’re pleased to win the game and get into the next round and I thought our performance, in the first half especially, was excellent.

“Going in 4-0 up at half-time showed how good we were really.

“We knew we didn’t play particularly well last week and it was important we started this game well and I thought we did.”

Deveronvale defeated on penalties

Meanwhile, Deveronvale lost 5-3 on penalties to Haddington Athletic after a 1-1 draw in their Scottish Cup first round replay at Millfield Park.

Dane Ballard put the Banffers ahead after four minutes, but Guy McGarry equalised 10 minutes later for the East of Scotland League First Division Conference A outfit.

The sides couldn’t be separated after that with the tie going to penalties.

In the shoot-out Ross King, Gabri Auriemma, Shaun Hill, Seamus Russell and Euan Watson scored for Haddington and although James Connelly, Grant Noble and Ross Aitken scored for Vale Dale Cornet’s save to deny Sam Robertson proved to be the difference.

Wick’s replay abandoned

Wick Academy and Bo’ness United will have to do it all again after their first round replay at Newtown Park was abandoned.

The Scorries had been trailing 4-2 when Bo’ness’ Alexander Miller suffered an injury after a challenge with Danny Mackay which led to referee Chris Gentles abandoning the game.

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “Our player went in to win the ball, but the Bo’ness player got a toe on it and was caught by our player.

“Unfortunately he sustained quite a nasty injury, the ambulance was going to take over an hour.

“The referee gave it as long as he could before he decided to abandon it.

Wick manager Gary Manson

“It’s unfortunate circumstances and nobody wants to see bad injuries on the pitch and we wish the player well and hopefully he has a speedy recovery.

“It wasn’t a malicious tackle, it was a robust challenge, but there was no intent from Danny, it was a really unfortunate incident.”

Miller had put the Lowland League ahead after 18 minutes before David Allan levelled for the men from Caithness.

Ryan Stevenson’s goal and a brace from Nick Locke gave Bo’ness a 4-1 lead, but Steven Anderson pulled one back on 56 minutes with the Miller’s injury occurring shortly after.