Scottish Cup: Formartine can take confidence from previous cup displays

Formartine United boss Paul Lawson wants his side to take confidence from previous Scottish Cup scalps when they face Annan Athletic tomorrow.

The Pitmedden outfit will look to get the better of the League Two outfit at North Lodge Park.

During Lawson’s time as manager United have beaten SPFL sides Forfar and Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

He said: “Annan will be confident and they’ll start as favourites being from a higher level.

“But we need to look at our own strengths and see what we can do.

“We also need to take encouragement from past performances against sides from League One and League Two opposition.

“We’ve shown in the past that we can certainly cause problems and hopefully we can do the same this time.”

Formartine beat Annan 4-0 in the Scottish Cup in the 2016-17 season when Lawson was still a player under Kris Hunter.

Although he missed out that day, a number of the players involved in that victory are still at Formartine.

Lawson added: “I was injured that day, but there are still a few lads here from that game.

“It’s different times, but you’ve got to look that and it shows we can beat teams from the level above so we need to take confidence from that.

“It’s not just us that have had good results against SPFL opposition, other Highland League teams have done it and shown that there’s good quality in the league and that we can hold our own.

“It’s gives you confidence and Annan will be favourites, but we have to be confident in our own ability and what we can do on the day and hopefully we can progress to the next round.”