Scottish Cup: Formartine and Turriff hoping it will be third time lucky

Craig McKeown is hoping it’s third time lucky for Formartine United as they try to get their Scottish Cup tie with Turriff United played tomorrow.

The second preliminary round fixture was postponed last weekend and again on Tuesday due to the North Lodge Park pitch being waterlogged.

Defender McKeown is hoping there will be no further delays.

If the game can be played the 35-year-old is wary of a Turriff side that Formartine defeated 5-1 at the Haughs on the opening day of the Highland League season.

McKeown said: “It’s a frustrating time trying to get football played just now with the weather.

“It’s one of those things and hopefully we get the go-ahead on Saturday, unfortunately I can’t see too much difference between Tuesday and Saturday, but fingers crossed we get the game played.

“When it comes to the game we know Kris Hunter (former Formartine manager) well and he’s got a good young team who are full of energy and they will be right up for it.

“As Kris said after the last game a few weeks ago, they did have a lot of the ball, but they maybe just lack that little bit of experience.

“This is a one-off game and we’re under no illusions that this will be a tough game.

“More often than not in football the team that gets the first goal can go onto get the result so we’re wary of that and giving anything away.

“In the last game Robert Ward scored a cracking goal out of nothing really so we’ll need to guard against that because it could happen at 0-0 this time.

“Kris knows us all individually and knows our strengths and our weaknesses so he’ll be trying to exploit them and we need to make sure we’re at the races.”

Meanwhile, Turriff captain Fraser Hobday believes if they can learn from the mistakes they made in last month’s game then the outcome could be different.

The winner of the tie will face Haddington Athletic away from home on Boxing Day in the first round.

Goalkeeper Hobday said: “I think it’s all about learning and understanding the mistakes we made.

“Formartine have got great players that have been there and done it so for a young squad like we have it’s about learning how you play certain opponents and what they may do.

“They had an effective gameplan last time playing off of Jonny Smith and Garry Wood and it worked for them, but this time round when we play them I think we’ll be a little bit wiser.

“You never know what can happen and we’re hoping for a different result this time. It would mean a lot to the players and the club to get through.”

Elsewhere in the Highland League Inverurie Locos face Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park and Huntly make the trip to Lossiemouth.