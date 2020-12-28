Show Links
Scottish Cup: Buckie draw Caley Thistle in second round

by Callum Law
28/12/2020, 7:41 pm Updated: 28/12/2020, 7:46 pm
The William Hill Scottish Cup trophy.
Buckie Thistle will face Championship side Inverness Caley Thistle in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Buckie will tackle Inverness at Victoria Park following the draw for round two.

Cove Rangers will also take on second tier opposition having been paired with Alloa at Recreation Park, while Peterhead have been handed a home tie against League Two Stenhousemuir.

Keith were paired with League One side Clyde at Kynoch Park and Huntly will also face opposition from the third tier, if they beat Cumbernauld Colts in the first round at Christie Park on Wednesday, having been drawn against Dumbarton.

Formartine United will welcome League Two side Annan Athletic to North Lodge Park and Fraserburgh will face North Juniors kings Banks o’ Dee at Bellslea.

Highland League champions Brora Rangers could meet Championship outfit Hearts at Dudgeon Park if they can get the better of Camelon Juniors at Carmuirs Park on Wednesday.

Elgin City will also face a second tier side after being drawn at home to Ayr United and Nairn County will face Montrose of League One at Station Park.

Second round ties will be played on the weekend of January 9.