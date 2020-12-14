Scottish Cup: Andy Low admits Inverurie Locos deserved to be defeated

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low had no complaints as they were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by East Stirlingshire.

The Lowland League side triumphed 5-0 at the Falkirk Stadium courtesy of Sean Brown’s double and counters from Jamie Dishington, Jordan Tapping, and former Don Nicky Low.

Harlaw Park gaffer Low said: “I can’t have any complaints in terms of the winner, East Stirlingshire deserved to win.

“It didn’t feel like a 5-0 game, but they were the clinical and the experience through their side showed and we’re disappointed.

“We felt this was probably the toughest tie we could have got in this round.

“Credit to East Stirlingshire they were better than I thought they would be, although we knew they were a good side.

“It was disappointing because we came in 1-0 down at half-time and we thought we’d maybe weathered the storm.

“We had a couple of chances but we got hit by a sucker punch of the second and third goals very quickly and that killed the game off.

“We had a few other chances after that, but the game was done by that point.”