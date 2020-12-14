Scottish Cup: Allan Hale dedicates win to Huntly’s ‘behind the scenes’ workers

Huntly manager Allan Hale said winning their first Scottish Cup tie for four seasons was reward for the hard work put in which has ensured they could compete this season.

The Black and Golds defeated Dalbeattie Star 3-0 in the second preliminary round at Christie Park.

Gary McGowan put them ahead with the first goal of his fifth spell before a double from Reece McKeown either side of half-time sealed victory, while the visitors finished with 10 men with Steve Degnan sent off.

It’s Huntly’s first win of the season and their first under Hale.

He said: “The people behind the scenes at the club have worked so hard to get games on and to compete in the competition this season.

“There are financial constraints on the club at the moment, but everyone has worked extremely hard behind the scenes for a period of months to make sure we can get a team on the pitch and compete this season.

© DCT Media

“So being able to get a win in the Scottish Cup is reward for that and hopefully it brings a bit of cheer to the town as well.

“We’re delighted to get into the next round, I thought the players were outstanding to a man.

“We showed our qualities and showed we are a capable side against a Dalbeattie Star side who impressed me.

“So overall it was really pleasing and it was good to get the first win and get that monkey off our back.”