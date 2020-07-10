Scott Henry wants to put injury problems behind him at Fraserburgh

Scott Henry hopes to make up for lost time at Fraserburgh and reckons he can challenge for trophies at Bellslea.

The defender has joined the Broch on a one-year deal after leaving Formartine United earlier this summer.

The 29-year-old has spent over two years out with injury after tearing his cruciate ligament during his time with Formartine.

Now he’s back to fitness and looking forward to playing for Fraserburgh.

Having seen Mark Cowie’s side win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield last season, Henry hopes he can be involved in winning silverware with the Buchan side.

He said: “I suppose I am looking to make up for lost time. I’ve kept missing football when I’ve had that time out.

“When you’re on the sidelines and going and watching your team-mates playing football is just not the same.

“I’m delighted to be back and to have my future sorted out with Fraserburgh.

“I think at Fraserburgh we definitely can compete for trophies, you only need to look at what they did last season winning two cups.

“The squad is there and there are good young lads coming through trying to get into the team as well. There’s a lot of good players at the club and it’s very promising.”

Henry has needed three operations since suffering his knee injury.

At one point, the former Deveronvale stopper was concerned he may not be able to play again.

He added: “The last couple of years have been tough with injuries.

“I’ve had three operations and after the final one my knee has never felt better to be honest.

“It’s a long process, you start rehab and then having to go back and get another operation and then starting over again is difficult.

“Then I had to have a third operation so there’s been a few setbacks, but it makes you stronger and I’m looking forward to getting back playing.

“To be honest I thought the first operation would sort things out and then I had the second operation and I was struggling to work and to be able to walk properly.

“At that point I probably thought I wouldn’t be able to play again. But thankfully after the last operation has turned out fine and I’m able to play again.”

Henry knows he won’t be short of competition when next season’s Highland League gets under way.

As well as him, Fraserburgh have Ryan Christie, Willie West, Bryan Hay, Jamie Beagrie and Kieran Simpson all capable of playing at centre-back.

Henry reckons the competition is a good thing and said: “There is a lot of competition in my position, but that’s only healthy.

“It means if you do get the jersey you need to keep it and that competition is good for everyone.”