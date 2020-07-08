Scott Henry can show he’s one of the best centre-backs in the Highland League – Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie believes new signing Scott Henry can show he’s one of the best centre-backs in the Highland League.

The defender has signed a one-year deal with the Broch after being released by Formartine United earlier this summer.

Henry spent time on loan at Fraserburgh during the 2016-17 season and impressed Cowie.

He’s spent the last couple of years on the sidelines with knee and ankle injuries, but Cowie believes he can get back to his best with the Broch.

The Bellslea gaffer said: “We’re pleased to add to the squad, we heard Scott was moving on from Formartine and we spoke to him.

“We managed to agree a deal, which is great for us – it gives us another good option and strength in depth.

“He was on loan to us for a spell a few years ago and he played really well for us.

“That loan ended up being cut short, which was disappointing, but he’s a player we’ve known about for a while.

“We know what he can do and when he became available it was no-brainer to go and speak to him.

“He makes our squad stronger and we’re delighted to get him on board.

“He’s had a few injury setbacks during his time with Formartine, so he’s signed for a year to see how he recovers.

“He had no injuries with us last time on loan, so maybe Bellslea can be a lucky place for him and hopefully he can find the form he showed in his early days at Deveronvale and then at Formartine.

“We know he can be one of the better centre-halves in the league if he can find that form. We want to help him to do that and there’s no doubt his performances can help us.”

Cowie is pleased with strength in depth he has in central defence. As well as Henry, the Buchan gaffer has Ryan Christie, Bryan Hay, Willie West, Jamie Beagrie and Kieran Simpson who can play in the middle of the backline.

He added: “We’ve got good cover at centre-half. The thing is with the likes of Willie West, Jamie Beagrie, Ryan Christie and even Scott, they can all play in a number of positions not just centre-half.

“Bryan Hay and Kieran Simpson are the only two probably where their main position is centre-half.

“There’s scope for me to chop and change and to change the set-up here and there.

“We’ve got a squad that can cover one another, which is important. If the fixtures for next season go the way I think they will then it will be pretty hectic with games crammed in.

“So we’ll need a strong squad to compete in the competitions we’re in and the players understand that.”