Scott Ferries glad to be back at Formartine after Australia return

Scott Ferries has rejoined Formartine United after returning from Australia – but it may not be long before he is off on his travels again.

The winger spent two seasons with the Pitmedden outfit before jetting off to Melbourne last April to play for Casey Comets in the Victorian State League Division One.

The 22-year-old returned from his Australian adventure last month and signed up again at North Lodge Park just before Christmas.

It’s not the first time Ferries has played abroad, having had a spell with Florida Adrenaline in 2016 before joining United.

He is delighted to be back at Formartine, but says he may be away on another foreign trip in the future.

He said: “I left in April to play for the season out in Australia which ran until September and I came back in mid-December. Once the season with Casey Comets finished I did a bit of travelling up the coast and trained with another team on the Sunshine Coast.

“It was a good experience for me to go out there and experience a different place and different lifestyle.

“The football was good to experience as well because wherever you go dressing rooms and styles are different. It was good to experience that.

“I have done something similar before when I went to Florida and played for a team near Miami for five months.

“I really enjoyed it so I was keen, if I got the chance again, to go and do something like that.

“I’ve rejoined Formartine for now, but I’ve not committed until the end of the season yet. I’ve had some offers to go abroad since I’ve come back to Scotland.

“I’m speaking to a club in Cambodia at the moment so it’s not set in stone that I’m going to stay for the long-term. But for the time being I am very happy playing at Formartine.”

Ferries has thanked United for their flexibility in allowing him to go to Australia.

He added: “Formartine is a great club with the gaffer Paul Lawson and his assistant Russell Anderson; it is good people at the club.

“When the move to Australia came about I had just signed a new two-year contract. The gaffer said he had no problems with it and he would never stand in my way.

“But we had the agreement I would sign for Formartine again when I came back and that’s what happened.”

Last season Ferries won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Highland League Cup with Formartine.

With United in the Aberdeenshire Shield final and League Cup semi-final this term Ferries would love to win more silverware.

He said: “I was sad leaving Formartine after winning the two cups last season because we had started to build momentum.

“But if I’m not there long-term just now I will be at some point, and hopefully we can keep winning more trophies.

“It would be quality if I could help the club win something while I’m back.”