Scott Barbour eyes Fraserburgh record after reaching 250 career goals

Scott Barbour hopes he can become Fraserburgh’s leading scorer after reaching 250 goals in his career.

The striker’s brace in Saturday’s 7-0 Breedon Highland League win against Keith took him to 182 for the Broch, with 68 counters in his three-year stint with Formartine United taking him to 250.

Only Davie Robertson on 210 strikes and Michael Stephen on 237 are ahead of Barbour in Fraserburgh’s scoring charts.

The 29-year-old used to watch Stephen playing at Bellslea when he was growing up and wants to close in on his record.

Barbour said: “When I started in the Highland League, I never thought I’d reach 250 goals.

“But since my first goal for the Broch against Huntly in 2011, they’ve mounted up.

“You don’t really think about it too much because you’re just taking it game by game.

“I’ve been asked about the record at Fraserburgh and it’s no secret that I’d like to do it.

“But I’ll just take it game by game and season by season and see where I get to.

“If I had a target for this season, it would be to get another 18 goals to get to 200 for Fraserburgh.

“If that happens then great, but the aim in years to come would be to try to go past Michael Stephen, who is the best Broch player ever.

“I used to watch Michael playing for Fraserburgh and he was a great player.

“He was too good for the league and scored some brilliant goals. He’s the best Broch player ever, he’s just a legend.”

Barbour among Broch greats

Barbour’s scoring feats for Fraserburgh have ensured his legendary status at Bellslea alongside the likes of Stephen, Robertson, Graham Johnston, Paul Keith, Bertie Bowie, and Kris and Rex Hunter.

Barbour is thankful to the managers he’s played under and his team-mates for helping him find the net regularly.

With the Broch top of the Highland League table, he hopes his good form can continue.

He added: “I appreciate where I am at Fraserburgh and I never thought I’d be up there alongside club legends like the guys mentioned.

“It’s thanks to all the managers who have selected me and my team-mates who’ve created goals for me because I couldn’t have done it without them.

“Whether it’s goals or assists, I want to be contributing to the team.

“We know where we are in the league, but it’s still early days and it’s only a good start so we need to keep it going.”