Fraserburgh’s Ryan Sargent savours scoring after loan return

Ryan Sargent hailed Fraserburgh’s “magic” performance against Inverurie Locos, after he marked his return from loan with a goal.

The teenager scored seven goals in 11 games for Deveronvale ale after joining them on loan in November, initially until the end of the season.

But he was recalled last month and has been back in the Fraserburgh side, notching his first goal since coming back with the second at Harlaw Park on Friday night.

He was critical of his performance in the 2-1 defeat to Brora Rangers that pushed the Sutherland side closer to the Highland League title, but was delighted to beat near-rivals Inverurie.

Sargent said: “It was absolutely magic. I was buzzing with it. To go in at half-time 1-0 up and win 4-1 is brilliant.

“We were clinical in the second half. I was disappointed with my miss but I still got a goal so I’m happy with that.”

When asked what Fraserburgh can achieve, as one of several teams out to be runner-up, he said: “Second place, this season, then next season I think we can win the league.

“We’ve got Wednesday-Saturday games coming up and hopefully we can get the most wins and get second place.”