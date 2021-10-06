Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Rothes keep unbeaten run going; Deveronvale bounce back against Keith

By Dave Edwards
06/10/2021, 10:53 pm
Rothes boss Ross Jack.
Rothes boss Ross Jack.

Rothes stretched their unbeaten run to 15 games with a 4-1 win against Turriff United at Mackessack Park last night.

The new North of Scotland Cup holders made three changes to the side which defeated Brora Rangers 2-1 in Saturday’s final with Lewis Hyde, Aidan Wilson and Ross Gunn coming into the starting line-up.

In the third minute Wilson shot tamely past from six yards with only United keeper David Dey to beat.

However, the Speysiders were not to be denied and four minutes later Fraser Robertson ran onto a through ball from Gunn to beat Dey with a 15-yard grounder to open the scoring.

Turriff replied with a Matty McDonald close-range effort but Sean McCarthy in the home goal got a strong hand to the ball to avert the danger.

Rothes doubled their lead in the 17th minute when Wilson fed Ally Mackenzie and he gave Dey no chance with low drive from the edge of the box.

Six minutes later Wilson got on the scoresheet when he took a Jack Brown pass and hammered the ball past the helpless Dey from 15 yards.

Gunn made it 4-0 in the 58th minute when he swept home a cross from the left at the back post but United pulled one back in the 70th minute with a great run and 15-yard shot shot from full back Owen Kinsella.

Deveronvale 2-0 Keith

Deveronvale bounced back from their disappointing defeat against Turriff to claim all three points from a Keith outfit who rarely troubled the home defence.

Dane Ballard put Vale ahead in the ninth minute, collecting a Ben Allan pass to fire a 14 yard effort high beyond Craig Reid in the Keith goal.

Matty Wallace almost doubled the home side’s advantage shortly afterwards but his shot from the edge of the box struck the underside of the bar before being cleared.

Michael Selfridge almost pulled Keith level shooting narrowly wide from 20 yards but Vale ended the half deservingly ahead.

Vale grabbed a second goal ten minutes into the second half when Wallace picked out Matt Jameson who curled a fantastic strike beyond Kyle Irvine who had replaced Reid at the break.

Kieran Yeats almost surprised Vale keeper Sean McIntosh with a curling 30 yard shot from wide on the left which had to be turned over the bar before Tom Andrews headed wide from the resulting corner and Ballard blasted over from close range in added time.