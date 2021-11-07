Rothes inflict first defeat of the season on Highland League leaders Fraserburgh

Rothes claimed their first victory at Bellslea since 1997 to inflcit a first defeat of the season on Breedon Highland League leaders Fraserburgh.

The 2-1 victory for Ross Jack’s side cuts Fraserburgh’s lead at the summit to six points over Brechin City, Rothes and Inverurie Locos, although Brechin have a game in hand.

Rothes led at the break through an Alan Pollock penalty and a powerful Bruce Milne header and although Grant Campbell pulled one back for the home side with quarter of an hour to go the visitors held on for the victory.

Jack said: “I am very proud of my players today as they put in a great shift but we knew it was going to be a battle.

“We knew what was in front of us so we took the game to them early on and I was really impressed with our first half performance. We just had to tough it out after that.

“In the second half we put our bodies on the line and perhaps we were a bit fortunate to survive a claim for hand ball against Ryan McRitchie late on.

“But I thought we had a great shout for a penalty ourselves when Aidan Wilson was taken knee-high by Broch keeper Paul Leask.”

On the quarter hour mark, Lewis Davidson’s in-swinging corner kick was cleared off the line in an almighty scramble as the home side looked to press home their advantage.

In the 24th minute Willie West almost broke the deadlock but his superb eight yard header clipped the top of the Rothes crossbar on its way over.

Rothes were awarded a penalty on the half hour when Fraser Robertson was tripped just inside the box by Kieran Simpson and referee Scott Leslie immediately pointed to the penalty spot.

Pollock, who missed his last penalty at Dalbeattie Star in the Scottish Cup a fortnight ago, sent Leask the wrong way from 12 yards for the shock opener.

Seven minutes later Rothes doubled their advantage when skipper Milne rose unchallenged to head a pin-point Pollock corner kick into the roof of the net.

With 14 minutes to go Campbell threw the Broch a lifeline with a blistering 18-yard drive which gave Sean McCarthy in the Rothes goal no chance.

Rothes thought they should have had a second penalty when substitute Aidan Wilson was brought down in the box but this time referee Leslie waved play on.

With a minute to go Barbour raced clear but his parting shot flew a yard wide of the upright, and deep into injury-time Fraserburgh also had strong claims for a penalty turned down when the ball appeared to hit Ryan McRitchie on the arm.

Broch boss Mark Cowiesaid: “The first half performance just wasn’t up to our usual standard but in the second half we came at them and I think the two changes we made, bringing on Aidan Combe and Lewis Duncan definitely made a difference.

“We just didn’t get the break we needed at the end with a possible handball but these decisions happen in the game. We had 90 minutes to take something out of this game and we were unable to do it.”