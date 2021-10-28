Ross Aitken believes Deveronvale need to be even better in Lossiemouth rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Ross Aitken believes Deveronvale need to be even better in Lossiemouth rematch

By Callum Law
28/10/2021, 11:45 am
Deveronvale captain Ross Aitken expects Lossiemouth to be looking for revenge this week
Deveronvale captain Ross Aitken expects Lossiemouth to be looking for revenge this week

Ross Aitken believes Deveronvale will need to perform better than they did in last weekend’s 6-0 win when they meet Lossiemouth again on Saturday.

The Banffers were convincing winners in the Breedon Highland League but the sides clash again this week at Princess Royal Park in the preliminary round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Vale captain Aitken knows the Coasters will motivated to gain revenge.

He said: “We’ve got to be confident, but they’ll be looking to prove a point.

“They know how we set up and they might tweak one or two things from last week to try to cause us problems and restrict us.

“Lossiemouth will be out to get revenge and will want to bounce back.

“So that means we’ve got to be at our best and play even better than we did last weekend if we’re going to get a result.

“If we don’t play well and reach the same levels then we could come unstuck.

“That’s the difficult thing with back-to-back games is that teams suss each other out and the second fixture can be more difficult.”

Defender likes to attack

Aitken caused Lossie plenty of problems during last weekend’s league clash.

His rampaging runs from right-back allowed him to set-up Deveronvale’s first two goals.

Aitken added: “First and foremost as a defender clean sheets and stopping goals is the most important thing.

“But getting forward is part of my game as well and I enjoy trying to create chances and pop up with goals myself.

“If I can help the team by doing that then I try to do it and it’s definitely an important part of my game.”

Cup of hope for Vale

The winner of Saturday’s Highland League Cup tie will play Rothes at home in the first round.

Aitken says the cup competitions are important for Craig Stewart’s side because of the opportunity they provide to win silverware.

He said: “Every team wants to do well and every team wants to try to win the league.

“But realistically we aren’t quite there so the cups are a good chance for us to do well.

“This is a chance to progress to the next round, it’s four games and you can into a final.

“So for clubs that aren’t challenging for the league it’s a good opportunity to get success.”