Ross Aitken believes Deveronvale need to be even better in Lossiemouth rematch

Ross Aitken believes Deveronvale will need to perform better than they did in last weekend’s 6-0 win when they meet Lossiemouth again on Saturday.

The Banffers were convincing winners in the Breedon Highland League but the sides clash again this week at Princess Royal Park in the preliminary round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Vale captain Aitken knows the Coasters will motivated to gain revenge.

He said: “We’ve got to be confident, but they’ll be looking to prove a point.

“They know how we set up and they might tweak one or two things from last week to try to cause us problems and restrict us.

“Lossiemouth will be out to get revenge and will want to bounce back.

“So that means we’ve got to be at our best and play even better than we did last weekend if we’re going to get a result.

“If we don’t play well and reach the same levels then we could come unstuck.

“That’s the difficult thing with back-to-back games is that teams suss each other out and the second fixture can be more difficult.”

Defender likes to attack

Aitken caused Lossie plenty of problems during last weekend’s league clash.

His rampaging runs from right-back allowed him to set-up Deveronvale’s first two goals.

Aitken added: “First and foremost as a defender clean sheets and stopping goals is the most important thing.

“But getting forward is part of my game as well and I enjoy trying to create chances and pop up with goals myself.

“If I can help the team by doing that then I try to do it and it’s definitely an important part of my game.”

Cup of hope for Vale

The winner of Saturday’s Highland League Cup tie will play Rothes at home in the first round.

Aitken says the cup competitions are important for Craig Stewart’s side because of the opportunity they provide to win silverware.

He said: “Every team wants to do well and every team wants to try to win the league.

“But realistically we aren’t quite there so the cups are a good chance for us to do well.

“This is a chance to progress to the next round, it’s four games and you can into a final.

“So for clubs that aren’t challenging for the league it’s a good opportunity to get success.”