Ronnie Sharp looking for Nairn response against Deveronvale

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp is looking for a response from his side when they face Deveronvale.

The Banffers are the visitors to Station Park in the Breedon Highland League tomorrow.

County are looking to bounce back following a 4-2 North of Scotland Cup defeat to Lossiemouth in midweek in which they finished with nine men.

For boss Sharp the result was disappointing after Nairn started their league campaign with victory against Keith last weekend.

He said: “On Saturday, we played really well and worked really hard – but then we put in a performance like that (against Lossiemouth), which is not acceptable.

“We were poor from the first minute. We lacked quality and energy and we need to address that because we have another tough game.

“I didn’t expect that performance, but we’ll have to get a response.

“It’s back to square one, but we’ll look forward to this game and I think we’ll make quite a few changes. We didn’t get the energy we were looking for.”

Vale’s Noble upbeat

Deveronvale are looking to claim their first points of the season.

Craig Stewart’s men have been handed a tricky start. They lost to champions Brora Rangers last weekend and face Brechin City, Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos in their next three games.

But midfielder Grant Noble is upbeat and the 34-year-old said: “Our first five fixtures are quite tough and we expect a tough game against Nairn.

“You always get that at Station Park, they’re good in the forward and wide areas, but hopefully we can get some points on the board.

“If we could get a result it would give us a confidence boost going forward.

“It’s always important to get those first points on the board, it’s 34 games and you’ve got to play everyone at some stage.

“But with the way the first five games have worked out it would be good to get off the mark.”

Lossie looking to build

Elsewhere Joe Russell is looking for Lossiemouth to kick on following their win against Nairn. The Coasters are at home to Inverurie tomorrow afternoon.

Manager Russell said: “I hope people maybe look at us a wee bit differently after that performance and result (against Nairn).

“I know we didn’t play many games last season, but we played not too badly against Fraserburgh (in a 2-0 defeat) then we got the draw against Huntly.

“We were unlucky in the Scottish Cup (losing to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale on penalties), so I thought we played well in the three games that we played.

“I thought we could have kicked on, so fingers crossed it happens this season.

“We play Locos and they are a really good side and they have brought some new boys in.”

Locos’ quest for points

Inverurie started the season with a 5-0 win against Clachnacuddin last weekend.

Manager Andy Low has Greg Mitchell back following suspension, but is wary of Lossie.

He said: “They’ll be very confident after their victory against a good Nairn side.

“We’ll need to be at the top of our game and make sure we put on a performance that’s good enough to get the three points.

“Ideally you want a performance and three points every single week. Last week against Clach we got both.

“But it’s important even if things don’t go our way and we don’t play quite so well that we’re still difficult to beat and find a way to get the points.”

The match between Brora and Rothes at Dudgeon Park has been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Rothes secretary Garry Davies earlier this week.

There will also be a minute’s silence observed at all Breedon Highland League games tomorrow as a further mark of respect.