Graeme Rodger set for Formartine United’s ‘do or die for season’ Highland League Cup encounter

Graeme Rodger admits tomorrow’s game for Formartine United against Forres Mechanics is season defining.

The Pitmedden side and the Can-Cans meet at Mosset Park in the quarter-final of the Highland League Cup.

For both sides the League Cup is the last chance to win silverware this term and Rodger is aware of the importance of the clash.

The midfielder said: “You never get an easy game at Forres, they’re always competitive, make it hard for you and make it a battle.

“We want to win every game between now and the end of the season and finish as high as we can in the league.

“But this is the really meaningful game that we have left because it’s our only hope of winning a trophy.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to try to progress and win silverware. It’s the biggest game of the season for us because we could win the League Cup.

“We want to have a high finish ( United are currently eighth) in the league, but we’re not going to win it, so it’s do or die for our season, really.”

Formartine go into tomorrow’s game buoyed by three successive wins.

Rodger is also looking to keep up his own recent good form after netting back-to-back hat-tricks in wins over Fort William and Turriff United in the last fortnight.

He added: “I’d like to keep scoring – I’m not sure if I’ll get another hat-trick.

“But I would like to keep the goalscoring run going. As a midfielder any goals I can score are a bonus for the team.

“So hopefully I can keep getting into the box and finding the net.”