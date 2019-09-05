Rodger & Co go into unknown

Formartine United’s Graeme Rodger says their Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup clash with Glenavon is a “massive unknown”.

The Northern Irish side visit Pitmedden on Saturday for the third-round match.

It’s the second year in a row Paul Lawson’s side have met an NIFL Premiership outfit in the competition.

Last season they played Coleraine away, losing on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Rodger, who was sent off in the final minute of the game, said: “It’s a massive unknown – we don’t really know what we’re going into at all.

“We obviously played Coleraine in Ireland last year and gave a good account of ourselves.

“We went out on penalties, but probably deserved better.

“We know the sort of level we’re going to be coming up against.

“But it’s something different for everybody and something we’re looking forward to.

From his experience of playing Coleraine, the midfielder thinks Northern Ireland’s top flight is of a better quality than the Highland ranks.

He said: “It’s certainly a higher standard than the Highland League, but I don’t know in comparison to Scottish football in general.”

A 1-0 loss to Buckie on league duty last weekend left United six points off the pace after the same amount of games, before Lawson’s men reacted in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

They knocked Aberdeen’s colts out at the semi-final stage of the Evening Express competition, beating them 2-0, to build confidence for Saturday.

Of Tuesday night’s game, Rodger said: “The first half an hour or so they had a lot of possession and kept a good shape.

“We had to bide our time a wee bit, but we got the goal and from there made our way into the game.

“They’re obviously a full-time side, fit, hungry to impress. But I think our experience in the end shone through.”

The Dons youngsters struggled to cope with aggressive Formartine’s ability to get the ball forward quickly and accurately.

Rodger added: “It’s maybe the difference between how they’re coached at that level and playing in the Highland League week in, week out.

“The Highland League’s more of a man’s game. We get it forward quickly.

“After Saturday, it was good to get any sort of win, because it was a really bad result for us and we needed to bounce back.”

United’s second goal was a pearler from Rodger, with the 27-year-old curling past keeper Sam Jackson into the left top corner from 22 yards.

Rodger said: “It was one of those – as soon as I hit it I knew it was going into the top corner.

“You’ll get one – two if you’re lucky – a season, and that was it.

“It was good to get a goal. I haven’t scored for a few weeks, so it was good to see one hit the back of the net.”