Robert Scott has trophy hopes for Deveronvale

Deveronvale attacker Robert Scott is hoping to win silverware after extending his stay at the club.

The 23-year-old has penned a new contract to keep him at Princess Royal Park until the summer of 2022.

Since joining the Banff side from Buckie Thistle in March 2017 Scott has netted 38 goals.

He’s optimistic about Vale’s future under the new management team of Craig Stewart and Michael Morrison.

Scott said: “I’m happy to get the new deal sorted out.

“There was interest from another club, but I decided I wanted to stay with Deveronvale and see how we get on under Craig Stewart and Michael Morrison.

“I’ve spoken to Craig quite a few times since he became manager and the plans he’s got sound promising so I thought I’d like the chance to be part of it.

“Being realistic I don’t think we’re going to win the league with where we are at the moment.

“But I think we’d like to push for top six and reaching it would be a good achievement.

“In terms of the cups we’ve been in a few semi-finals under Steve (Dolan) and been a bit unlucky playing the likes of Cove or Formartine and it’s been tough.

“But I definitely think we could win something and hopefully we can make that happen.”

The Highland League currently remains in cold storage after being suspended in January.

Deveronvale played five games this season before the shutdown came and Scott is keen to return to action soon.

He added: “I would hope we can get back playing, I definitely want to get back.

“I’ve never really had a break from playing football since I was young.

“The first lockdown was my first break and now with another break I’m really keen to try to get back to it.”

When the Highland League does resume Deveronvale will have Stewart and assistant manager Morrison in charge on a permanent basis.

Stewart was appointed manager after previous boss Steve Dolan departed in December following five years in the job.

Scott – who was signed by Dolan – was surprised to see him leave, but is now looking to the future.

He said: “At the time Steve leaving came as a shock to us.

“It was one of those things where he maybe thought it was best himself to go when he did, but nobody wanted him to leave.

“But he made the decision and felt it was the right time.

“He was there for quite a few years and he helped Deveronvale progress when the club was going through a difficult period.

“He put together a team with a lot of young players and helped us develop.

“Steve and Mark Chisholm kickstarted my career really when they signed me from Buckie.

“I know a couple of people that played under Michael at Dufftown and they’ve had good things to say about him and I know Craig well so I’m looking forward to seeing how we get on.”