Robbie Duncanson hoping Forres mark Highland League return with a win

Robbie Duncanson is hoping Forres Mechanics can make a winning return to the Breedon Highland League.

The Can-Cans play Wick Academy at Mosset Park this afternoon in their first competitive game since March 11 2020, after sitting out the 2020-21 season.

With supporters also back inside grounds this term Duncanson is hoping Forres can begin the campaign with a victory for their fans.

The forward said: “Wick is always a tough game, they’ve got good players and are well-organised.

“It’s first game of the season, the sun will be shining, it’s a home game and fans are allowed to attend.

“For those reasons it would be massive to start back with a win.

“There is a great buzz around the club. A lot has changed since we have been away with some new faces added to the squad, Nathan Sharp joining the coaching team and some further ground improvements.

“And I think we all hope the season can be completed with no or minimal disruptions.”

Scorries prepared for tricky test

Wick travel south with Richard Macadie, Andrew Hardwick and Ryan Campbell all ruled out.

Manager Gary Manson added: “Forres away is always a tough game at any stage and having a few players missing makes it even tougher.

“But we’ll still be looking to get a positive result from the game.

“It will be a good gauge of where we are in terms of preparation, fitness and organisation to see what level we’re at just now.

“If we do get a positive result then it will hopefully set us up for a good season.”

Elsewhere, Huntly host Strathspey Thistle at Christie Park with Colin Charlesworth, Stuart Taylor, Liam MacDonald, Bradley Manson, Zander Jack and Daniel Critchard out injured.

The Grantown Jags have Roddy Kennedy unavailable.

Meanwhile, Inverurie Locos take on Clachnacuddin at Harlaw Park.