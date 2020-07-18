Hamish Ritchie on joining Inverurie: ‘It’s a good platform for me and hopefully I can help the club win trophies’

Hamish Ritchie is determined to win trophies with his new club Inverurie Locos.

The midfielder has joined the Railwaymen after four years playing college and university football in America.

Although it is not yet clear when next season’s Highland League will get under way, the 22-year-old is already relishing the prospect of playing for Locos.

He believes the Harlaw Park outfit can win silverware under manager Andy Low and hopes to play his part.

Ritchie said: “Andy Low has been a big factor in me joining Locos. He’s been great with me when we’ve talked over the last couple of months.

“I want to compete for and win trophies with Locos and the way the club is run and with the ambition they have it seems perfect to me.

“Playing in the Highland League before I went to America, I remember Locos were a decent team and I think they’ve improved since then.

“They’re an ambitious and progressive club who I’m looking forward to playing for.

“They’re a club that wants to win trophies and wants to progress.

“That’s something I want to be a part of, so there’s no reason we can’t win trophies.

“I’ve always been ambitious and I’ve always wanted to challenge myself.

“I’ve said since I was a kid that I wanted to be a professional footballer.

“I want to go into Locos and do well and help the team.

“I’ve always had ambitions to play at a higher level, but I’ll see how it goes with Locos first.

“It’s a good platform for me and hopefully I can help the club win trophies.”

Prior to heading for the USA in 2016 – where he played for Hartwick College and Seattle University, as well as studying for an economics degree – Ritchie played in the Highland League for Keith.

He hopes having experience of the league can benefit him and added: “It’s good to have played in the league before and know a bit about it.

“I do think the league has got better in the time I’ve been away.

“It seems like there are more teams challenging at the top and the standard of player seems to keep increasing.”

Ritchie returned to Scotland in March and graduated back in June.

His experience in the States was one he says he thoroughly enjoyed.

“It was an unbelievable experience and it’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” he added.

“I don’t think people realise how good the standard is in college and university football in America.

“I think some people look down on it.

“But guys I’ve played with have played for USA Under-20s team and signed with MLS sides like FC Dallas.

“A lot of players get picked out of college football into MLS teams, so that shows how good a standard is.”