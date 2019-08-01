Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup response delights Cooper

Inverurie Locos boss Neil Cooper watched his side bounce back in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Railwaymen beat Keith 3-0 at Kynoch Park in the first round to recover from Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Buckie Thistle.

Andy Hunter netted in the first half with Eric Watson and Neil Gauld on target after the break to set-up a quarter-final with Fraserburgh.

Gaffer Cooper said: “It was a hard-fought game, but it was a good response from the players.

“We scored three good goals, the pick of which may have been the second: a counter-attack from our own half that Eric Watson finished off after charging upfield from centre-back.

“I’m delighted to get through because we’ve had a bad record in the cups in the last couple of seasons.

“After the result on Saturday everyone from myself, the coaching staff and the players has taken responsibility and we managed to bounce back so I’m delighted.”

Keith boss Dean Donaldson said: “We played some good football, I felt the first goal was offside and third was our mix-up. But the problem is we’re not creating enough – Craig MacAskill hit a post, but we didn’t create enough.”