Railwaymen pick up steam in top places battle

Inverurie Locos manager Neil Cooper says his team have prepared well for their upcoming fixtures.

The Railwaymen travel to Nairn County tomorrow, and with all last week’s Highland League fixtures being postponed due to the weather, Cooper says his team are ready to return to action.

He said: “With all the games being called off, we were able to train on the Saturday as well as twice through the week, so the attitude and performance levels from the players have been spot on.”

Locos currently sit fifth in the table and, although the teams above them have games in hand, Cooper is confident his side can bridge the four-point gap between themselves and fourth placed Formartine.

He added: “Obviously Cove and Brora are a bit further away, but we still have to play Fraserburgh again so hopefully we can get a result over them and try to finish in the top four at the end of the season.”

Cooper is also fully aware of the challenge his side face when they travel to 15th-placed Nairn tomorrow.

He said: “Everybody is back and ready to play apart from Jonny Smith, so the players are really looking forward to it. There are no easy games in the Highland League and you get the same amount of points for beating the teams near the bottom of the table.

“Nairn gave us a great game at Harlaw Park in September, so we know we will have to work hard to earn the three points.”

Elsewhere, Turriff, who have signed winger Reece McKeown on a pre-contract from Huntly for the next two seasons, play Deveronvale in a derby at the Haughs and Buckie meet Forres.