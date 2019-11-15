Proud moment for teenage Fraserburgh striker Hannar

Scoring his first goal of the season in front of his family was a proud moment for Fraserburgh’s teenage hitman Andrew Hannar.

The 18-year-old got the Broch’s equaliser in Wednesday’s 3-1 win in the Aberdeenshire Shield against Keith.

Hannar’s goal capped an impressive all-around performance and he’s hoping to get more starts in the weeks ahead, with tomorrow’s Highland League Cup tie at Fort William in his sights.

He said: “It was my first goal for the first team this season, which was great.

“My grandad Billy was at the game watching and he usually comes to watch Fraserburgh so it was great to score in front of him.

“When I was a kid I started playing with Fraserburgh Link-up and used to go along to watch Fraserburgh.

“I’ve come through the age groups and I’m here now. I want to take my chances in the team and hopefully I can get more games and more goals.

“It will be tough up at Fort William on Saturday and it’s a long way to go.

“We’re going to need a good team performance to get through and hopefully we can produce that.”

Hannar also enjoyed playing up front alongside Scott Barbour in midweek.

He added: “Scott is a top player, training and playing with him is brilliant. I’m able to learn a lot from him.

“Playing with better players is always going to help me and every time I play with Scott I learn something.”