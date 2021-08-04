Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Proud day for Hermes as they make EE Aberdeenshire Cup bow against Dyce

By Callum Law
04/08/2021, 11:45 am
Hermes, in the grey, and Dyce, blue and white, will meet in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Manager Neil Dawson says it’s a proud day for Hermes as they prepare to make their debut in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Hermes face fellow Junior side Dyce at Ian Mair Park this evening (7pm kick-off) in the first round of the Shire Cup.

Having joined the Aberdeenshire and District FA during the summer Hermes are relishing the chance to play in the tournament.

Boss Dawson said: “It means a great deal to everyone at the club.

“I’ve been manager of Hermes for almost 13 years and when I took over we were candidates for relegation every year.

Hermes manager Neil Dawson

“But we’ve come on leaps and bounds, won two titles and a few cups.

“Now we’re trying to keep progressing, raise the profile of the club and generate revenue as well.

“We want to be a club that can push forward. This is a proud day for the club getting the opportunity to play in the Aberdeenshire Cup.”

Quarter-final opportunity

Dyce manager Alfie Youngson believes it’s a good opportunity for both sides to reach the quarter-final.

He added: “The good thing is that one of the Junior teams will be in the quarter-final which is good for our level.

“I think sometimes the Juniors does get looked down upon a bit from the Highland League.

“And I think the top teams in the Juniors can compete at that level so it’s good that one of us will in the quarter-final and playing Deveronvale with the chance to get into a semi-final.”

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee host Keith in the other first round encounter at Spain Park.

Jamie Watt’s Junior outfit have taken a number of Breedon Highland League scalps in the competition in recent years and will be hoping to do so again.

The Maroons reached the semi-finals of last season’s Aberdeenshire Cup and co-managers Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson will be targeting another run.