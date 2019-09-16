‘Plenty of goals’ keep United manager happy

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson was delighted to beat Forres Mechanics and get Aaron Norris back to North Lodge Park.

The Pitmedden outfit won 3-0 against the Can-Cans at home courtesy of goals from Andrew Greig, Scott Lisle and Graeme Rodger.

Midfielder Norris was on loan to United last season, but joined permanently from Peterhead on Thursday and was on the bench on Saturday.

On the victory, Lawson said: “I was really pleased, I think it was one of our best performances so far this season.

“We were well on top from start to finish I felt, we could have had a few more goals, but it’s good to get another three points.

“We seem to have plenty of goals in the team. Graeme Rodger and Scott Lisle are regular scorers, but it was good for Andrew Greig to get on the scoresheet as well because he deserved it.

“But throughout the team I felt we were excellent.

“The win keeps us in the mix, but it’s still very early in the season.

“We need to look after ourselves and try to go on a run of winning games.

“Our aim, like a few other teams, is to win the league and there is a long way to go.

“But it’s important even at this stage of the season to keep winning games and put pressure on the teams around us.”

On the return of Norris, Lawson added: “Aaron didn’t feature. He was on the bench, but I had a chat with him about it because he hasn’t had a lot of game time recently.

“We were hoping to get him some minutes, but due to a couple of injuries he didn’t get a chance. He’ll feature heavily for us in the coming weeks.

“We’re delighted to get him back. I was keen to sign him at the end of last season, but he wanted to give it a go at Peterhead.

“But I’ve also had my eye on him because he did so well for us last season and I rate him highly.”

Formartine’s transfer activity may not be older with Lawson indicating an interest in transfer-listed Cove Rangers defender Darryn Kelly.

He said: “Our squad is quite big, but I wouldn’t rule it out because defensively we don’t have a lot of cover.

“Jonny Crawford has an injury which is still being assessed and Craig McKeown and Wayne MacKintosh picked up knocks against Forres.

“We are a bit light in defence so we’ll see if we need more in that area.”

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle moved to the top of the Highland League with a 4-0 win over Fort William at Victoria Park.

Jack Murray’s strike, Sam Urquhart’s penalty and counters from Shaun Wood and Scott Adams won the Jags the points.

Inverurie Locos fell to fifth after a 2-0 defeat to Rothes. Craig Cormack and Steven Anderson netted for the Speysiders at Mackessack Park.

Brora Rangers made it seven wins out of eight in the league, beating Deveronvale 2-0.

Dale Gillespie’s penalty and Greg Morrison’s goal made the difference for the Cattachs – who had Gavin Morrison sent off – at Banff.

Ten-man Huntly fought back to draw 2-2 with Keith in the derby at Christie Park.

Goals from Michael Selfridge and Cammy Keith put the Maroons in charge, but Kai Ross and Declan Milne replied for the Black and Golds who had Logan Johnstone red carded late on.