Phase three is a small step towards Highland League restart

The start of next season’s Highland League still seems to be a long way off.

But moving into phase three of Scotland’s lockdown recovery plan may the first small step towards planning for when the Highland League can return.

After declaring the 2019-20 season over in March and naming Brora Rangers as champions the

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced yesterday the country would move into phase three of the lockdown recovery plan.

Within that restaurants and pubs are allowed to open indoors from next week while larger gatherings are allowed outdoors.

If restrictions continue to ease in phase three, it is hoped it may pave the way for the Highland League to start planning for when next term could start.

League secretary Rod Houston said: “We’re hoping that a move into phase three will allow mentality to open out and make us more hopeful of getting better news in the next few weeks.

“Until such time as that happens then we’re snookered really.”

The Scottish Premiership hope to start the new season next month with the Championship and Leagues One and Two aiming to kick-off on October 17.

Top flight clubs have had to test players and staff for Covid-19 upon their return and it looks like lower league clubs will be expected to do the same, although every club did receive a grant of £50,000 from benefactor James Anderson to help meet the testing cost.

However, having not received financial support it appears the Highland League will need to wait until there is no requirement for testing before they can return.