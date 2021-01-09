Peterhead v Stenhousemuir and Buckie Thistle v Caley Thistle among ties postponed as big freeze hits Scottish Cup

Elgin City’s Scottish Cup tie against Ayr United, Buckie Thistle’s meeting with Caley Thistle and Peterhead v Stenhousemuir have all been postponed.

The Elgin game was called off after Borough Briggs failed a pitch inspection this morning.

The tie will now be played on Tuesday night at 7.45pm.

Buckie Thistle’s Victoria Park also failed a pitch inspection so the sides will try again at 8pm on Tuesday.

Peterhead v Stenhousemuir has also been moved to midweek.

But the second round tie between Fraserburgh and Banks o’ Dee is on after Bellslea Park passed a pitch inspection.

Alloa Athletic v Cove Rangers will also go ahead today.

The first round tie between Camelon and Brora Rangers and the following second round ties were postponed on Friday: Dumbarton v Huntly, Formartine v Annan, Greenock Morton v Dunfermline, Keith v Clyde, Nairn v Montrose, Stirling Albion v Raith Rovers.

The draw for the third round takes place at 11am on Sunday.

The Highland League matches between Deveronvale and Strathspey Thistle, and Lossiemouth and Clachnacuddin have also been postponed.