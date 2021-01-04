Paul Lawson hails ‘mental strength’ of Formartine United side

Formartine United boss Paul Lawson hailed his side’s determination after seeing his players claim victory in a dramatic finale for the second week running.

United beat Haddington Athletic 2-1 in the Scottish Cup a week ago thanks to a late winner and they reproduced the feat against Nairn County at North Lodge Park as summer signing Jonny Smith scored three minutes from time to earn his side all three points.

A delighted Lawson said: “It was great to get the three points. Last week in the cup we lost a goal late on but kept going and got our reward at the end and it was the same against Nairn.

“I’m not sure it’s so good for the heart, but it’s great to see that mental strength from the boys to keep going and come up with a winner again and, in the circumstances, I’m delighted.”

Cole Anderson opened his account for Formartine with a powerful drive, but Callum MacLean prodded home the equaliser.

A draw looked likely until Smith’s late winner for United.