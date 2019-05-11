Park says Cove are well used to pressure matches like today’s SPFL play-off first leg against Berwick

Daniel Park has backed Cove Rangers to handle the promotion pressure.

The Highland League champions face Berwick Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium today in the first leg of the pyramid play-off final.

It’s the second season in a row the Granite City outfit have reached this stage.

Last year they lost 3-2 to Cowdenbeath in controversial circumstances.

Twelve months on many will expect another tense affair as Cove try to fulfill their long-held ambition of reaching the SPFL, and Berwick battle for suvival in the Scottish leagues.

With what’s at stake there is pressure on both sides, but Park has no doubts Cove will handle it having experienced the play-offs before and won the Highland League, Highland League Cup and Aberdeenshire Cup treble this season.

The winger said: “These are the games you want to play in, they’re big games with big crowds.

“We had a good turn-out of fans at East Kilbride (in the semi-final) and that made a difference, and then we had over 1,100 at home last Saturday.

“We know it’s a massive game but we’ll go about our business as usual.

“We’ve dealt with them all season, we’ve won a couple of cups and won the league so we’re used to playing in pressure games.

“We know it won’t be easy to get through this tie, but we’ve played well all season to get to this point so we’re hoping to keep it going.

“It’s a real pleasure to be involved with Cove just now, it’s exciting times at the club.

“They’re definitely the biggest games of my career and it’s probably the same for a few of the guys.

“I know some of our players have been involved in promotions and involved at a higher level.

“They’re the biggest in my career, but you can’t really think about that.

“Nobody thinks about what comes after the game and the big build-up around it, you try to focus on winning the game.”

To reach the final Cove beat Lowland League winners East Kilbride 5-1 over two legs.

Park believes they should take confidence from that and is hoping they can produce displays of similar quality against Berwick.

He added: “We can take confidence from what we did against East Kilbride.

“Everyone is so focused and we’ve worked so hard to get to this point over the season.

“We’ve got guys not in the team who could be playing every week. So everyone knows they have to be on the ball or they will be replaced by someone else.

“Everyone is focused and pulling in the same direction trying to get through over the next two games.

“The past two games against East Kilbride are probably the best two we’ve played in terms of hard work, defending well, creating chances and staying focused.

“If we can do that again that’s all we can really ask for.

“We know Berwick will be organised and will be physical. They will also have good quality because they’re a League Two side.

“Cowdenbeath were similar last year and we found out they were a good side.”