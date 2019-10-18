Park says Formartine United want run in Scottish Cup

Daniel Park is aiming to help Formartine United continue their fine record in the Scottish Cup.

The Pitmedden outfit tackle Gala Fairydean Rovers at North Lodge Park tomorrow.

United are bidding to reach the third round of the tournament for a fifth successive season.

That’s a fine run for a Highland League side. Park returned to Formartine this season from Cove Rangers and during his time with the Granite City side the winger reached round five and played Falkirk in 2017-18. Two seasons earlier he played Motherwell in the fourth round.

He said: “It would be good to carry that on. The Scottish Cup is something you can go and enjoy.

“It’s a free shot for both teams and for Formartine as a club and for me as a player at Cove there have been exciting draws.

“We want to go as far as you can and maybe land a tie with a big team.

“Falkirk was a big game and in 2016 we played Motherwell away.

“You want to focus on tomorrow’s game first.

“But to go away from home to a Premiership or Championship ground is something special.

“When you’ve experienced that you want to do it every year and that’s why we’re eager to get through this tie.”

Gala Fairydean Rovers are 12th in the Lowland League.

Park admits he doesn’t know much about them, but nonetheless expects a difficult tie tomorrow.

He added: “We don’t know much about them apart from that they play in the Lowland League.

“But every team we’ve played against from the Lowland League have been a good standard.

“So we’re expecting a tough game against them.”