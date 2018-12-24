On-loan Norris still unsure of United future after derby win

Formartine United’s Aaron Norris says he will have to wait to see if his spell at the club is extended.

The midfielder starred in the Pitmedden team’s 4-2 derby win over Inverurie Locos on Saturday at North Lodge Park.

Norris has been on loan to United from Peterhead since September. The deal is up next month, but it remains to be seen whether it will be extended until the end of the season or if the Blue Toon will recall him.

Norris said: “We’ll have to wait and see what happens in January. I’ve not spoken to Jim McInally about it yet but come the end of the loan I will know what I’m going to do.

“I’m really enjoying my time here. It’s a good bunch of lads and we’re playing good football.

“We’ve won something like 15 games since I came so it’s been good. Playing regularly is good and it is helping my confidence.”

Norris was pleased with Saturday’s win over Inverurie. He got United’s first goal with a stunning strike from 30 yards into the top-left corner.

He added: “The goal was with my swinger. I wouldn’t say I’ve got much technique on my left peg. But recently I’ve done well with it in training so I thought I’d have a go and it went in. It was a good result because Locos are a dogged side.

“With the fixtures and Brora playing Fraserburgh it was a chance to move up the table and we managed to win.”

Formartine player-manager Paul Lawson would like to keep Norris and said: “We’ve got to look at keeping him. He has been excellent since he walked in the door. His attitude has been spot on and his performances have been excellent.

“It’s pleasing for him and we said at the start of this it was working out well for ourselves and Peterhead to give him some game time. He has come and shown his quality which has added to our team. We would love to keep him but we’ll need to look at that in the next few weeks.”

On the win which moved his side up to fourth in the Highland League, Lawson said: “I would like to say it was comfortable but I still think we can play a lot better.

“We showed little glimpses and the third goal was great. We were patient, we passed the ball and moved them about and got our reward.

“That was pleasing but I think we could still play better – at times in the final third our decision-making was poor. But I can’t complain.”

In a thrilling game Locos led on nine minutes when Stuart Duff worked a short free-kick on the right with Colin Charlesworth.

When the ball was returned to Duff his curling cross to the back post was headed home from eight yards by Daniel Crisp.

Formartine responded four minutes later with Norris’ thunderbolt from 30 yards.

It continued to be end-to-end with Neil McLean hitting the right post with a cross from the right wing.

Just before half-time United led when Archie Macphee weaved past a challenge on the edge of the area and fired into the left corner.

After the break Locos lost Charlesworth to a thigh injury and it was 3-1 on 65 minutes when Ryan Broadhurst turned Garry Wood’s cross into his own net as Macphee lurked.

The fourth arrived two minutes later when Norris slipped Wood in and the striker finished from 15 yards. Locos pulled one back with 20 minutes left courtesy of Chris Angus’ angled drive and the Railwaymen kept battling but United took the points.

Inverurie boss Neil Cooper said: “I’m disappointed because we scored a great goal to go 1-0 up. But Aaron Norris scored a great equaliser which no keeper would have saved.

“Then to lose a goal on half-time came from bad marking. But I said to the boys I couldn’t fault them because they competed really well, but it was lapses which cost us.”