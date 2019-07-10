Now Dingwall can focus on travelling up table at Inverurie Locos

Summer signing Calum Dingwall is delighted to be back in football with Inverurie Locos after work commitments meant he took a break from the game.

The winger, who can also play in central midfield or at full-back, says he missed playing when he stepped away from it.

Dingwall joined the Railwaymen this summer from Formartine United, after taking a break from football last season.

His work in the oil and gas industry means he has been required to travel abroad which saw him missing training and matches.

As a result Dingwall decided it was time to take a break from the game.

But now he is back in the Highland League with Locos and hoping to challenge for silverware this season.

He said: “I’m an analyst in the oil and gas industry so sometimes I have to go away with a couple of the engineers.

“I’ve been to Houston and Jakarta and Indonesia, and when I was at Formartine and going away it was three weeks to a month.

“So I was missing a lot of games and missing training which meant you don’t get straight back into the team when you come back – and rightly so.

“You have to prove yourself and that can take another month or so.

“Over a season rather than just missing six or seven you weren’t present for you miss about 15.

“That’s part and parcel of part-time football and having a full-time job.

“But the travelling is dying down and I’m excited to be back playing again because I’ve missed it.

“Hopefully we can kick on this season and really challenge for silverware.

“Now that Cove have gone up, a few teams will be fancying their chances of winning the league. So it will be exciting to see how it pans out.”

Dingwall admits it was a difficult decision to leave Formartine.

He joined the Pitmedden outfit in the summer of 2012, but after seven years at North Lodge Park felt it was time for a change.

He added: “I spoke to Formartine because I was there for seven years, but I had to take a year out because I was travelling with work.

“Now the travelling has died down a little bit I spoke to both of them.

“Locos’ pitch to me was excellent. They were straight on the phone when they found out.

“I’ve got a couple of mates in the Inverurie team and I’d told them I was looking to get back playing. They told the management team who got in touch.

“They were just so eager to get me in – but it was tough to turn Formartine down.

“There are a lot of great people at that club and I wish them all the best. But I fancied a new challenge.

“I know a lot of the boys because I’ve played with the likes of Jamie Michie, Neil Gauld and Andy Reid at Formartine and Jonny Smith at Keith.

“Me and Eric Watson have come in and he will help with his experience and everyone has welcomed us to the club.”

Something that enticed Dingwall to Harlaw Park was the chance to play further forward in midfield and attack.

He said: “I’ve played everywhere really. At Formartine I started as a striker then played winger, centre midfield and full-back.

“I found a bit of a home at full-back, but Locos see me playing further forward which is good.

“I’m happy to play anywhere if I’m in the team – but the further forward the better.”