North sides discover opponents for second round of Scottish Cup

By Ryan Cryle
19/09/2021, 12:23 pm Updated: 19/09/2021, 12:25 pm
The Scottish Cup.
Teams in the north of Scotland have discovered who will they will face in the second round of the Scottish Cup following Sunday’s draw.

Following Saturday’s first round matches, several Highland League clubs, as well as Juniors Banks o’ Dee, are still alive in the competition, although some are facing replays next weekend. League Two Elgin City will also come into the competition at the second round stage.

Should Buckie Thistle get through their replay with Cumbernauld Colts, they will land a tie away at League Two leaders Kelty Hearts, while Wick Academy would visit another fourth tier outfit, Edinburgh City, if they get past Bo’ness United.

The winner of the first round replay between Formartine United and Cumnock Juniors will host Forfar Athletic in the next round, while an all-Highland League clash at Brechin City awaits Deveronvale, should they be successful in their replay with Haddington Athletic.

An all-north second round clash which will definitely take place is Banks o’ Dee v Nairn County, while Brora Rangers host Albion Rovers, Huntly are heading to Stenhousemuir, and Rothes will travel to either Newtongrange Star or Dalbeattie Star.

Elgin start their Scottish Cup campaign this term with a trip to Clydebank.

The second round ties are due to take place on Saturday, October 23.

Draw (north teams) for the 2021/22 Scottish Cup second round:

Brechin City v Deveronvale or Haddington Athletic

Stenhousemuir v Huntly

Edinburgh City v Wick Academy or Bo’ness United

Banks o’ Dee v Nairn County

Kelty Hearts v Cumbernauld Colts or Buckie Thistle

Formartine United or Cumnock Juniors v Forfar Athletic

Brora Rangers v Albion Rovers

Newtongrange Star or Dalbeattie Star v Rothes

Clydebank v Elgin City