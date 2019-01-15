Norris staying on with Formartine United to try and win pair of trophies

After extending his loan spell at Formartine United Aaron Norris hopes he can help them win silverware this season.

The midfielder has been with the Pitmedden team since September on loan from Peterhead.

Norris’ deal expired last week but it has now been extended until the end of the campaign.

Between now and then the 20-year-old hopes to help Formartine bring the Aberdeenshire Shield to North Lodge Park for the first time and retain the Highland League Cup.

United face Banks o’ Dee in the Shield final on January 30 and Brora Rangers in the League Cup semi-final on March 16.

Norris said: “I’m delighted to be able to extend my loan. I wasn’t sure whether I would have to go back.

“But I went to Peterhead’s training last Wednesday and spoke to the manager Jim McInally. He gave me the choice of what I wanted to do and I decided to stay with Formartine.

“The main reason is that we are in a cup semi-final and a cup final so I have a chance to win some silverware.

“I’ve played in the games to get to this stage so I want to play in the final and semi-final.

“I’ve never actually had a chance to play in a proper cup final in senior football.

“I did play in a cup final when I was in the development ranks at Aberdeen – but it’s not the same.”

Norris has enjoyed his loan spell with Formartine and, during his time at the club, Paul Lawson’s side have only lost once.

He added: “I think I have played 16 games since the move and we have only lost one.

“That was away from home against Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup, which I think is quite reasonable because they are a good Championship side.

“The league has been going really well for us, we are fourth in the table and we’re still chasing the teams above us.

“I’m really enjoying it and I’m in a really good place. Paul Lawson and Russell Anderson have given me a good opportunity to show what I can do and I think this loan has done me the world of good.”

After producing some impressive displays for Formartine, Norris hopes he can replicate that when he returns to the Blue Toon for next season.

He said: “I’m grateful to Peterhead and to Jim McInally because he has allowed me to get a season under my belt playing lots of games with Formartine.

“Peterhead is my main priority because I want to play as high up the leagues as I can for as long as I can in my career. Jim sees that I have got potential and thinks that this loan is going to do me the world of good.

“And getting the minutes I’ve had under my belt will give me confidence going back into pre-season with Peterhead.

“Hopefully the Peterhead players can have success as well and win League Two this season.”

Formartine boss Lawson said: “I’m delighted to keep Aaron because he has been an important player for us since he came in.

“It’s been good for him to get game time and do well, that was the aim at the start of the move and Peterhead have been great to deal with.

“They were happy to let him continue his development with us, which is great and hopefully he’ll go back to Peterhead a better player.”