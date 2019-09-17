Norris sets sights on silverware with Formartine

Aaron Norris is targeting more silverware with Formartine United after returning to the club.

The midfielder is back at North Lodge Park on a permanent basis after signing from Peterhead.

Norris spent last season on loan with the Pitmedden outfit and helped them win the Aberdeenshire Shield.

The 21-year-old former Don is hoping for more glory this campaign – with Formartine in the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup next month.

Norris said: “With having a lengthy loan spell with Formartine last season, I knew exactly what they’re about and how they want to play.

“I also feel like I have a good relationship with the players and coaching staff, so that was a massive factor with my decision to join the club permanently.

“Last season was great. I enjoyed getting minutes under my belt and felt like I gained my confidence again and was in a very good place.

“Winning silverware was also a great feeling.

“It was a very enjoyable spell – that’s why it made my decision easy to sign.

“It’s always the goal to win trophies, and we are more than capable of winning more silverware.”

Reflecting on his time with Peterhead, he added: “Sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s football – when one door closes another one opens.

“With this move to Formartine, I’m very excited to get back into it and start the next chapter of my career.

“There’s nothing I would have done differently.

“I work hard always and always go about things professionally.”