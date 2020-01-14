Formartine’s Aaron Norris picking up form – boss Lawson

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson believes Aaron Norris will be rejuvenated after his brace against Fort William.

Following a successful loan spell with the Pitmedden outfit last season, the midfielder signed for United from Peterhead on a permanent basis in September.

However, in recent months when Formartine have been struggling for form, Norris hadn’t been able to hit the heights of last term.

But the 21-year-old bagged a double in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Fort William and North Lodge Park gaffer Lawson believes Norris will kick on in the weeks ahead.

He said: “The goals should help Aaron. But it’s more than just individuals.

“When the team play well individuals flourish within that – we’ve seen it with Graeme Rodger on Saturday and last week.

“And Aaron’s the same, he’s showing why we brought him here and why we brought him back.

“We’ve had chats throughout the season and he’s desperate to do well so hopefully this is a good confidence booster for him.”

Victory over Fort William followed up a win over Buckie Thistle for Formartine and Lawson hopes confidence among his squad is on the rise after a testing run of results during November and December.

He added: “Things are better again and we want to build up the confidence.

“No matter how good you are, if you go through a spell like we did then players will lose confidence.

“So it’s about getting that back and getting the boys going again.

“We’ve got some good games ahead and we’re picking up form at the right time.”