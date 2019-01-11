Peterhead’s Norris likely to stay with Formartine until end of campaign

Aaron Norris looks set to extend his loan with Formartine United until the end of the season.

The Peterhead midfielder has been with the Pitmedden side since September, before his loan expired earlier this week.

But it now looks like the 20-year-old will remain at North Lodge Park until the end of the campaign.

Norris has been a regular starter for United and keeping him would be a boost for their hopes for the second half of the season.

Player-manager Paul Lawson did not want to comment on the situation because the deal has not yet been completed, but he has been impressed with the performances Norris has delivered for Formartine.

Tomorrow, Lawson takes the fourth-placed side to Mosset Park to play Forres Mechanics, who are sixth.

He is not expecting an easy game against the Can-Cans, but is hoping for another three points to maintain United’s good run and keep the pressure on Fraserburgh, who are second, and Brora Rangers, who are in third.

Lawson said: “Mosset Park is a tough place to go at the best of times.

“Obviously, they are doing well this season. We want to avenge the defeat we had against them earlier in the season.

“We are on a great run. We want to keep that going and keep the pressure on the teams just above us.

“That is the important thing for us, but we know it is going to be very difficult.

“Over the last few weeks we have been talking about wanting to start looking at the teams above us rather than the teams below us.

“We want to keep putting pressure on Fraserburgh and Brora and maybe one out of the three of us can maybe claw back some points on Cove.

“We’ve got to worry about ourselves and not other teams, but we want to try to look at the teams above us.

“Saturday’s game is going to be key to what we want to achieve.

“We’ve always known we are capable of this run, we did something similar at the end of last season.

“We had a sticky month in September and Forres beat us then.

“If we take that out of the equation then we’ve had a good season. It has hampered us, though.

“We’ve got ourselves back in a position where we can be up there challenging near the top again, which is great. Credit goes to the players for that.”

Last Saturday winger Scott Ferries made his first start since returning to Formartine, and scored twice in a 14-1 thrashing of Fort William.

Lawson is delighted Ferries has hit the ground running and added: “He’s been brilliant, I thought he was outstanding last weekend against Fort William.

“We made some changes and I felt everyone that came in did superbly well.

“But Scott was probably the standout player and I’m very pleased with him.

“He brings a lot to us both on and off the pitch, he has been great, the boys are delighted to have him back.”

Elsewhere in the Highland League, Huntly face Brora at Dudgeon Park and Keith welcome Turriff United to Kynoch Park.

Buckie Thistle take on Lossiemouth in a Moray derby at Victoria Park, while Rothes play Nairn, Strathspey Thistle face Fort William, and Clachnacuddin are at home to Wick Academy.