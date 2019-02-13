Norris confident for Aberdeenshire Shield final despite Fraserburgh defeat

Formartine United midfielder Aaron Norris remains confident ahead of his side’s Aberdeenshire Shield final clash with Banks o’ Dee, despite a sobering defeat to Fraserburgh at the weekend.

Norris insists his side have more than enough to claim their first Aberdeenshire Shield tonight, despite last weekend’s shortcomings.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to playing tomorrow night.

“I’m not worried about playing Banks o’ Dee. I think we’re good enough to beat any junior team.

“We’re good enough to beat any team in the Highland League as well.

“I know what Banks o’ Dee are about. I know they’ve beaten Highland League teams before, I think they beat Turriff 7-0 or something along those lines, but I still think we’re a good enough side to beat them easily.”

Norris also admitted that Dee’s familiarity with AstroTurf could play a part at the Balmoral Stadium, but remained calm in his side’s preparation.

He said: “The last time we played Cove we prepared by training on the Astro pitch at Westhill just to get the feel of it before the game.

“I think in a way, yes, it does play to their advantage a bit, but we’re ready for anything.”

Tonight’s final provides the perfect stage for United to put their league woes behind them, insists Norris.

He said: “It’s very important to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat. I think that the run of games that we have obviously missed hasn’t played to our advantage.

“I know that Banks o’ Dee are a good side and it’ll be a good game, but it’s a great chance for us to bounce back.”