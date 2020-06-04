Noble’s thanks to those who have chipped in to help Fraserburgh cause

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble has hailed the response to their attempts to raise money for Bellslea Park improvements.

The Broch started a justgiving page earlier this week with the aim of raising £5,000 to help fund upgrades to areas of their ground.

The Buchan side are aiming to extend and refurbish the supporters’ toilets, while the

referees’ room also needs upgraded to comply with SFA club licensing.

The turnstiles, which have been in place since 1921, are also set to be replaced and will move to the corner gate beside the pie hut as a result of the other changes being made.

More than £4,000 has already been raised and Noble said: “Am I surprised? Not really because we’re really lucky at Fraserburgh with the fantastic support we get from the community.

“It’s not something we would normally do. The way we run the club we don’t spend money we haven’t got.

“We’ve spoken about it and we think once we come out of the current situation we’ll be expected to make the improvements.

“So we thought we’d be better to do it when we have plenty of time.

“The fundraising we usually do for projects such as this we can’t do. The last three or four years we’ve had a barbecue to raise money for this sort of thing.

“We lost out on three home games at the end of the season where the hospitality would’ve gone towards this.

“I don’t know about other football clubs, but it costs us just under £5,000 a month to run the club before paying wages.

“We will cope with that until football starts again, but we wouldn’t be able to afford this project.

“A few supporters have been asking how they could help us and if we would be selling season tickets.

“But we didn’t want to sell season tickets when we don’t know if there will be a next season and then feel we had cheated folk.

“So we thought we’d give the justgiving page a go.

“It was difficult to get the wording right because we didn’t want to seem like we’re begging, which technically we are.

“We’re very lucky with the support we get from businesses in the community and individuals in the community and the last thing we wanted to do was push that relationship to the limit.

“But if folk wanted to contribute then we decided to give them that opportunity and the amount that has been raised is incredible in a couple of days.”