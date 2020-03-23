Fraserburgh chairman Noble: Giving Brora the Highland League title was correct call

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble felt the decision to crown Brora Rangers as Highland League champions for 2019-20 was the right one.

The Highland League announced, following a meeting between members clubs in Lossiemouth at the weekend, the season was officially declared over and the Cattachs would be awarded the title.

Brora were 13 points ahead of second-placed Inverurie Locos with two games in hand and only six games remaining.

Fraserburgh were sitting in third spot, 17 points behind Brora, but with three games in hand.

It was still possible for the Bellslea Park side to catch Brora but Noble said the decision to award the title was unanimous.

He said: “We felt it was the right thing to do. Somebody needs to be the champion, having played that amount of games.

“We were realistic about the situation that, despite the fact we could mathematically catch Brora, they have proven they were worthy winners of the league.

“It was an easy decision.

“The fact there is no relegation from the Highland League made it an easier meeting.

“The SPFL have a big job on their hands trying to please 42 clubs. We only had 17 to please.

“If you are outside the top four positions, it doesn’t really matter where you find yourself positioned at the end of the season as there is no relegation.

“It will be different as and when relegation comes but at this moment in time nobody really sees any possibility of football resuming any time soon.

“To prolong the season in the hope it might start again didn’t seem right. It would just impede into next season.

“This is a clean, fresh break and we can all start waiting for the new season to start.

“We have a champion club to put forward to any play-offs or whatever is decided.”

There have been suggestions that Brora and the Lowland League champions, likely to be named as Kelty Hearts, could move straight up to the SPFL’s League 2 without the need for a play-off involving the club sitting bottom of the fourth tier, currently Brechin City.

Noble added: “Whatever is decided, Brora at least deserve the chance to try to get into the SPFL.”