No letting up for the leaders Cove says boss Sheran

Cove Rangers manager John Sheran has been happy with the first half of their season – but says they need to push on again.

The Highland League champions play Buckie Thistle tomorrow at Victoria Park having won 16 of their opening 17 league games.

It is has been a blistering start to defending their crown.

But with 17 more fixtures left in the league, Sheran is focused on the future and not past matches – starting with Buckie tomorrow.

He said: “We have got to be happy with our first half of the season.

“It would been nice to have 17 wins but 16 out of 17 is the next best so we are happy with that.

“All that is in the past now, it’s gone and we just need to focus on winning the next game.

“Every three points is crucial so we need to keep grinding away and getting points.

“At the halfway stage we are happy with where we are and we just need to crack on again.

“Buckie are a good side who might feel they should be higher up the table, but it’s never an easy game up there.”

Jags boss Graeme Stewart said: “It looks like we will be without Andy MacAskill for a couple of months because he had his appendix removed on Monday.

“Even with the players out we still have a strong squad.

“We have to be confident and I feel we have the opportunity to get a result.

“We’ve caused Cove problems in the past so hopefully we do the same again on Saturday.”