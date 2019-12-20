Inverurie Locos boss Low isn’t getting too far ahead of himself after impressive Highland League form

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low is not getting carried away with his side’s impressive run of form.

The Harlaw Park side are three points off the top of the Highland League, keeping pace with leaders Brora Rangers.

Locos have played a game more than the Cattachs, while Fraserburgh, Rothes and Buckie are not far away and have games in hand on Low’s side.

He said: “If you keep getting three points every week, you will remain where you are or go up the way.

“That’s all you can do. If you start losing games, you’ll soon drop down the table. It’s that simple.

“At this moment in time, we’ll just keep going and see what we can do.

“I wouldn’t say it’s exceeded my expectations. I feel privileged to be in charge of my local side – I’ve stayed in Inverurie for five years now.

“The set-up and the committee in place make it a very good club. There’s a couple of results that could have one a bit better but we’re finding a bit of form.”

On the back of an 8-1 triumph over Turriff last weekend, Locos head on the road for a tricky visit to Mosset Park to face Forres Mechanics.

Low added: “Forres are a very good side with good players all over the park.

“It will be a physical game and the conditions of the pitch might not be great at this time of year. We know it’s going to be a battle and there might not be a lot of football played.”

Elsewhere, Turriff United make the trip to Grantown-on-Spey to face Strathspey.

Keith welcome Fort William to Kynoch Park, Lossiemouth play Brora, Nairn tackle Rothes and Wick host Clach.