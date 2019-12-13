No cup talk as Fraserburgh focus on Clachnacuddin clash

After the high of reaching a second cup final of the season Paul Campbell wants Fraserburgh to maintain their Highland League challenge.

The Broch take on Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park tomorrow after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Formartine United in the Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final.

The Buchan outfit are second in the league, three points behind leaders Brora Rangers.

Mark Cowie’s side are competing on a number of fronts this term – they are still in the Highland League Cup and have won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup as well as reaching the Shield final.

Campbell wants that to continue and the striker said: “It’s going to be a tough game up at Clach, but we need to go again.

“We want to push on in the league and do as well in it as we did in the cups, so now it’s time to do that.

“We’re competing on a few fronts, but that’s what we’re here for and that’s why we’ve got a big squad.

“When you have that you can rotate the squad and players come in and do well.

“And the reason we’re all playing football is to win trophies. But our first focus is Clach in the league this weekend.”

Campbell netted Fraserburgh’s second goal in the midweek win over Formartine.

He added: “It’s good to be through. One final in a season is good, so to reach another is great really.

“We’ve come through tough games against Banks o’ Dee, Buckie and Formartine, so to reach the final after playing those teams we’re really chuffed.

“It was a game of two halves with the conditions a factor in that.

“We could have had three or four in the first half, but then it was backs against the wall a bit in the second half.

“It was some strike from Kieran Lawrence which put us under pressure – but the defence was exceptional.

“Bryan Hay was as good as I’ve seen him and Willie West was different class as well.

“I think we deserved to get through to the final and it will be a good game against Locos.”

Campbell hopes the next few seasons can continue to be successful for Fraserburgh after penning a contract extension until the summer of 2023.

He was one of eight players to sign new deals and said: “It was a no-brainer for myself to agree the new contract.

“The club is in a really good place just now and when I saw some of the other players who were signing long-term deals it made it even easier.

“This club is everything for us and there are guys here who love playing football and love representing the club.

“When we’re doing well it makes it even better and hopefully the next few years can be as successful as this one has been.

“I don’t think anybody would want to leave the club just now because everything is positive.”

Elsewhere, Huntly will look to bounce back from their Aberdeenshire Shield defeat to Inverurie Locos when Deveronvale visit Christie Park tomorrow.

Buckie Thistle meet Keith at Victoria Park and leaders Brora host Forres Mechanics at Dudgeon Park.

Fort William face Strathspey Thistle and Rothes tackle Lossiemouth.