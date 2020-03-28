‘No-brainer’ to agree to put wages on hold – Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low praised his players’ attitudes towards the coronavirus shutdown and said, for him, it was a “no-brainer” to agree to suspend the season.

The Railwaymen revealed yesterday all staff, including playing, coaching, ground, cleaning and kit staff, had agreed to go without pay during a “desperately difficult time for the country and our national sport”.

All football from the professional domestic level to the grassroots was suspended indefinitely due to the Covid-19 outbreak on March 13, with Highland League clubs deciding last week to bring the curtain down on the season prematurely.

Low said: “First and foremost, the guys want to make sure the club is secure.

“We all love football and we need to make sure the football club is secure throughout all this.

“The guys have been very understanding in their response throughout all this and have been looking to the help the club as much as possible. I’m delighted with the response.

“From my point of view, it was a no-brainer. Over and above everybody’s health and their normal jobs, I’d love to see the club come through it.

“I feel fortunate to be in the job I’m in at the club and I’m looking forward to going back to that job.

“If it means sacrificing my wage, then I’ve no problem with that whatsoever.

“Everyone’s shown that togetherness at this moment in time, which is important.”

Several Highland League clubs have adopted the same approach as the Harlaw Park outfit.

Locos’ statement revealed their staff’s sacrifice has gone “a long way” to ensuring Locos survive the shutdown, saying: “As at virtually all football clubs across the UK, we are facing up to challenges the like of which have never been seen before in peace time, and our valued employees showing understanding of the decision of having their terms suspended is incredibly helpful.

“Due to this decision, our supporters and stakeholders should be assured this has gone a long way in helping to keep our famous football club alive and that professional football in Inverurie will continue.”