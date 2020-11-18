Nick Gray hits brace as Dyce Juniors beat Deveronvale in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

Dyce Juniors made a winning start in the first round of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup with a 2-1 victory against Deveronvale.

The Ian Mair Park side will take on Formartine United in the quarter-finals this weekend after their impressive debut in the competition at Princess Royal Park last night.

Delighted Dyce boss Alfie Youngson said: “It was a good first-half performance and I was just as pleased with the way we dug in during the second half on a big pitch after playing so many pre-season friendlies.

“We’re looking forward to playing Formartine United this weekend.”

Former Huntly and Cove Rangers striker Nicky Gray notched a first-half double for the Aberdeen juniors to give them a two-goal lead at the break with Scott Dunn reducing the deficit 11 minutes from time.

Gray netted the opener with six minutes on the clock before converting from the spot two minutes before the break after being fouled in the penalty area by Ross Aitken.

Dunn rounded Dyce goalkeeper Andy Pennycook before slotting home to pull one back for the Vale but Dyce held on for a place in the quarter-finals of the cup competition.