New Inverurie Locos boss Low thinks enthusiasm and Highland League experience are key

New Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low thinks his “enthusiasm and experience” of the Highland League earned him the job.

Low was confirmed in the role following Neil Cooper’s departure from Harlaw Park on Friday.

Former Locos player Low had worked as a first-team coach under Cooper since January.

Along with Steven Park, who will stay on as assistant manager under Low, he led the team to a 3-1 Scottish Cup second-round victory at Rothes on Saturday. Goalkeeping coach Steven Pratt will also continue in his role.

“I’m delighted,” said Low.

“It’s a great club and opportunity which came up really quickly, and I’ve grabbed it with both hands.”

Asked what he thinks made the Locos committee move quickly to appoint him, he added: “Maybe enthusiasm and I’ve got experience in the Highland League. I’ve been involved in it for 17 years.

“I started playing in it when I was 17. I feel I know the league and what it’s all about.

“My knowledge is quite good. I was successful as a player and quite successful as a coach in my time with Buckie before coming into Inverurie 10 months ago.

“It’s ideal for me and I’m looking forward to getting going.”

Locos sit fourth in the table – six points off leaders Buckie – and Low’s ambition in the short-term is to be in the mix come the new year.

He’s also singled out a cup run as desirable, with Locos still in the Scottish Cup, as well as the Highland League Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield.

He said: “Looking ahead. I’m very happy with the squad. The boys’ attitudes in training every week have been spot on.

“My ambitions for this year would be to be in amongst it come February or March time. I’m not going to set any targets other than that.

“It makes the last eight weeks of the season interesting and it’s where Locos should be, in a position to make a push.

“I’d like a cup run as well.”

Low praised assistant Park, saying there was “nobody else” who could be his number two.

“I played with Parky years ago at Locos. He’s a good honest guy who puts so much work into Inverurie.

“There would be nobody else I’d want next to me. His experience with young players in the area is second to none.”

An Inverurie statement last night announcing Low’s appointment said: “The football club felt it crucial to move swiftly at this pivotal stage of the football season, with this timely announcement allowing everyone connected with Inverurie Locos to focus entirely on football matters.

“The club wishes all the coaching staff continued success and thanks them, and the players, for their professionalism across recent days, including the Scottish Cup round-two victory on Saturday.”

On Saturday a brace from Chris Angus and Neil McLean’s counter saw Locos through, with Jack Maley grabbing a late consolation for Rothes.

Locos will meet Cowdenbeath or Broxburn Athletic in the third round.

They meet Fraserburgh in the league at Bellslea this weekend.