New Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart working to keep existing squad on and give them ‘opportunity’ to impress

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is keen to keep his squad together for next season.

Although the Highland League is currently in cold storage, new Banffers boss Stewart has been kept busy with off-the-pitch business.

Goalkeeper Gavin Still, defender Kevin Adams and attacker Grant Noble have all recently penned contract extensions until the summer of 2022.

Defender Courtney Cooper has also agreed a deal to remain at Princess Royal Park next season, while fellow defender Ben Allan recently signed a two-year contract.

Stewart, who was appointed as Steve Dolan’s successor last month, is keen to plan for the future.

He said: “I think it’s important I give the guys an opportunity and that’s what I’ll do.

“That goes for the majority of the squad that are out of contract. I want to keep them and give them that chance to work with me and see if I can get any extra out of them.

“It is important that these guys stay on board and take their chance when they get it.”

Stewart is planning talks with more members of the Deveronvale squad, but is pleased Cooper is the latest player to commit his future to the club.

He added: “Courtney Cooper has agreed an extension and there will be further discussions with a couple of other lads as well.

“But Courtney has agreed and it’s good to have him on board for another year again.”

Former Fraserburgh and Turriff United player Noble, 33, is in his third spell with Deveronvale, while 24-year-old Allan returned to the club last year following a spell at university in America.

Stewart said: “We were pleased to get that sorted out, there’s a few players out of contract so it’s been important to get them signed up again.

“Grant is an experienced head and we very much need him going forward.

“Ben’s come in after coming back from America and, unfortunately just when lockdown started again (January), he was just finding his feet.

“He’s a really committed guy and, if he continues to work as hard as he has done, then I think he’s got a really good chance of doing well for Deveronvale.”